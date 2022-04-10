IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    01:11

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

    04:03

  • Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

    00:58

  • FDA maps out future of COVID-19 vaccine, booster strategy

    02:11

  • Benefits of exercise at every stage

    04:28

  • The History of Women & Fitness

    02:12

  • Alyson Stoner talks about digital wellness platform Movement Genius

    02:58

  • What to eat before, during and after a workout

    05:33

  • Women’s walking program forges connections, healthier lives

    04:47

  • The History of Women & Fitness

    02:12

  • Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness

    23:57

  • Best beauty products from head to toe: Makeup, skincare, more

    04:34

  • How a jockstrap inspired the invention of the sports bra

    03:44

  • Work your lower body with these at-home exercises

    04:22

  • Obama to return to White House for 1st time since leaving office

    00:19

  • Mt. Sinai launches first ever mobile prostate cancer unit in the US

    09:05

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

TODAY

Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

02:05

Coronavirus cases are on the rise again with the omicron sub-variant BA.2, which is now the nation’s dominant strain. While hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall, experts have issued warnings urging people to stay vigilant. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Sunday TODAY from Los Angeles.April 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Experts say COVID-19 surge is imminent, driven by new variant

    02:05
  • UP NEXT

    White House and Washington, D.C. see outbreak of COVID-19 cases

    01:11

  • 'Walking meditation' and other ways to integrate mindfulness

    04:55

  • Cancer survivor shares special connection he has to TODAY

    01:11

  • Do I have allergies or COVID? How to tell the difference

    04:03

  • Clea Shearer of 'The Home Edit' reveals breast cancer diagnosis

    00:58

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All