Experts release guidelines on teen screen time, social media limits
07:08
The American Psychological Association is releasing new guidelines about how much time adolescents should spend online and ways to help them have a healthier mindset while using social media. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shares details.May 9, 2023
