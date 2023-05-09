IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Experts release guidelines on teen screen time, social media limits

07:08

The American Psychological Association is releasing new guidelines about how much time adolescents should spend online and ways to help them have a healthier mindset while using social media. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shares details.May 9, 2023

