Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
UP NEXT
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health
07:50
How to set healthy boundaries with kindness
04:25
How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health
05:15
Andrew Huberman on helping people optimize their lives and health
04:35
Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story
07:31
How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer
04:15
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home
03:34
Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project
05:09
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76
03:40
Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
02:47
Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products
05:34
Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls
04:53
Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
02:56
Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey
10:44
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation
05:39
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
Copied
Copied
A panel of women join Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Maria Shriver and women’s health experts Dr. Jessica Shepherd and Dr. Lisa Larkin to answer questions around women’s health, including mammograms, preventative testing, contraceptives and more.Oct. 19, 2023
Now Playing
Experts answer questions about women’s health at every age
07:05
UP NEXT
Intimacy and sexual health: What every woman should know
07:11
Naomi Watts on creating meaningful conversations on menopause
04:43
What women in their 30s should know about their health
07:50
How to set healthy boundaries with kindness
04:25
How mixed messages about masculinity impacts mental health
05:15
Andrew Huberman on helping people optimize their lives and health
04:35
Mom and two daughters share their incredible breast cancer story
07:31
How thinking positively about aging can help you live longer
04:15
Why hitting the snooze button might be good for your health
03:15
Kristin Sudeikis shares fun dance workouts you can do at home
03:34
Gloria Estefan looks back on bus crash, talks new paralysis project
05:09
'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers dies at 76
03:40
Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
02:47
Meet the entrepreneurs working to end tax on menstrual products
05:34
Tips on how to build healthy habits for women and girls
04:53
Carson Daly talks mental health with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
02:56
Carson Daly gives moving speech about his mental health journey
10:44
Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says
05:09
US Surgeon General talks youth mental health, loneliness, isolation