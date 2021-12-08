IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

19 holiday hosting must-haves, from a s'mores maker to an instant print camera

TODAY

Expert tips to help you rock any photo

05:22

In a new edition of How to Adult on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, social media influencer Mikaela Pabon is assisted by TODAY show photographer Nate Congleton as she offers tips on how to rock any photo this holiday season. One technique: Touch your fingertips together in a standing pose.Dec. 8, 2021

