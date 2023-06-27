CDC confirms five cases of malaria in the US in 2 months
The next Ozempic? New weight-loss drug shows promising results
Retatrutide, an experimental obesity drug from Eli Lilly, harnesses three hormones to control eating and could “someday” lead to similar levels of weight loss that are seen with bariatric surgery. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY on how soon it could be approved to be prescribed for patients.June 27, 2023
