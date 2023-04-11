IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
Nashville council votes to reinstate Democrat Justin Jones
02:20
Just days after a Republican-led legislature expelled two Tennessee state lawmakers for joining a gun reform protest, one of them, Justin Jones, has now been reinstated. NBC’s Catie Beck reports for TODAY.April 11, 2023
