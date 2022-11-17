Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 2023

Donna Farizan channels ‘Emily in Paris’ for her French vacation05:14
- Now Playing
Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 202303:32
- UP NEXT
Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further00:25
Hoda and Jenna audience member wins trip to Scotland!03:12
TSA head warns holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels05:51
What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend04:37
Hoda and Jenna audience member spins wheel for a trip!03:55
Airfares soar 40% ahead of busy holiday travel season02:57
Hoda and Jenna audience member wins a trip to Paris!04:02
Top holiday travel tips, deals and destinations for 202205:05
Demand for cruises spikes heading into holiday season03:42
Delta CEO talks pilot shortage, holiday travel, shrinking seat sizes04:43
'Torture:' Airline passengers sound off over shrinking seat size03:13
Russian hackers claim responsibility in cyberattack on US airports02:09
Dylan Dreyer celebrates 10th wedding anniversary with family trip01:12
How to cut costs as you plan your holiday travels05:36
How a potential jet shortage could impact your future travel plans03:15
Hurricane Ian causes 2,100 flight cancellations across the country02:26
New Biden proposal could do away with hidden airline fees02:02
What you need to know about traveling for business post-lockdown02:22
Donna Farizan channels ‘Emily in Paris’ for her French vacation05:14
- Now Playing
Expedia CEO talks holiday travel, top trends heading into 202303:32
- UP NEXT
Gas prices dip ahead of Thanksgiving travel, could dip even further00:25
Hoda and Jenna audience member wins trip to Scotland!03:12
TSA head warns holiday travel will reach pre-pandemic levels05:51
What’s a cowboy-cation? Donna Farizan explores hot travel trend04:37
Play All
Play All