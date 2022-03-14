IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

7 Consumer Reports-approved products for a good night's sleep

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Exercises to help you feel younger

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

    04:42

  • Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids

    06:10

  • Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

    04:40

  • Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!

    04:01

  • How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health

    04:57

  • Cardiologist who survived heart attack shares symptoms to look for

    05:02

  • How to lose weight and reset your body as you age

    04:49

  • Dermatologist breaks down mistakes people make with their skin

    05:37

  • Try these easy exercises to make your heart healthy

    04:40

  • Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more

    04:04

  • Train like a champion with Bob Harper’s Olympic-themed workout challenge

    03:49

  • Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship

    03:34

  • TikTok star Ajani Huff teaches Hoda, Jenna and special guests an original dance

    03:59

TODAY

Exercises to help you feel younger

05:21

On the latest edition of Move It Monday, celebrity trainer Beth Nicely joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with exercises to help you feel younger and ways to keep your spine lengthened.March 14, 2022

  • Try BollyX, a Bollywood-inspired fitness craze to celebrate Holi

    02:47
  • Now Playing

    Exercises to help you feel younger

    05:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to recognize ‘medical gaslighting’

    04:42

  • Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All