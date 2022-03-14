IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
On the latest edition of Move It Monday, celebrity trainer Beth Nicely joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with exercises to help you feel younger and ways to keep your spine lengthened.March 14, 2022
