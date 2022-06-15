Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY fitness contributor Stephanie Mansour joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY halfway through the 30 day walking challenge to explains ways of stepping up your walking routine including knee raises into backward lunges, a marching bridge and more.June 15, 2022

