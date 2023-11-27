Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
Founder and CEO of the The LIV Method, Matt Sauerhoff, stops by Studio 1A to share tips to stay active during the holiday and demonstrates at-home strength building exercises you can do with everyday items.Nov. 27, 2023
