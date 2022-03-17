Zelenskyy speaks to Lester Holt on red lines, chance of WWIII

On the heels of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress appealing for the U.S and NATO allies to do more to help his country, he sat down for an exclusive interview with NBC’s Lester Holt discussing Russia crossing red lines and what happens if Kyiv falls to Russian forces. “I believe that Russians have already crossed all the red lines when they started shelling civilians, when they've started using cruise missiles,” he says.March 17, 2022