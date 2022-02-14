IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

  • Ivan Reitman, filmmaker behind 'Ghostbusters' and 'Animal House,' dies at 75

    00:46

  • Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protests

    00:27

  • Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tests positive for COVID-19

    00:21

  • Coast-to-coast system expected to bring rain, snow and wind this week

    00:51

  • US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

    03:11

  • Los Angeles Rams' Andrew Whitworth on winning Super Bowl, playing against former team

    04:45

  • Get a sneak peek at Super Bowl 56 championship ring

    03:30

  • Cross country skier waits for last-place finisher at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:56

  • NASA’s James Webb Telescope snaps first selfie from orbit

    00:39

  • Sea lion returned to ocean after getting rescued from busy San Diego freeway

    00:35

  • 9 Phoenix police officers recovering after ambush

    00:28

  • Snowboarders Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner on gold medal win

    02:34

  • Pfizer delays FDA request for COVID vaccine for children under 5

    00:34

  • Canadian truckers resist orders to end blockade at border crossing

    02:02

TODAY

Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

02:51

Jared Isaacman, the 39-year-old billionaire who led the Inspiration4 crew last year, is once again teaming up with Elon Musk. Isaacman says he will help pay for three more flights to push further into space, planning to fly closer to the moon than any spaceship since Apollo. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Feb. 14, 2022

  • Olympic Ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates share their love story

    03:45

  • Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor talk winning gold and silver in monobob

    04:37

  • 4-year-old narrates adorable snowboarding adventure: 'I won't fall... maybe I will'

    00:55
  • Now Playing

    Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

    03:05

  • Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics despite failed drug test

    02:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All