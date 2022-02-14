Exclusive: Billionaire Jared Isaacman announces 3 new missions to space with SpaceX

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jared Isaacman, the 39-year-old billionaire who led the Inspiration4 crew last year, is once again teaming up with Elon Musk. Isaacman says he will help pay for three more flights to push further into space, planning to fly closer to the moon than any spaceship since Apollo. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.
Feb. 14, 2022
