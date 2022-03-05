Exclusive: Bill Barr speaks out on Trump’s reaction to racial injustice demonstrations
Former Attorney General Bill Barr sat down with NBC’s Lester Holt for an exclusive conversation about his time in the White House. Barr recalled being inside the Trump administration during the racial justice protests in 2020 and his concerns about the former president’s decision to clear a church plaza during a Black Lives Matter protest.March 5, 2022
