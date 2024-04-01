2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
With the solar eclipse just a week away, communities in the path of totality are gearing up for the big event that’s attracting millions of viewers. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 1, 2024
