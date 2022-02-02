IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices

Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices

02:49

Brian Flores, who was one of two Black coaches in the NFL, was recently fired after winning two seasons in a row in Miami. He is suing the NFL and three teams: the Dolphins, the Broncos, and the Giants, and is alleging that he and other Black coaches are being discriminated against when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Feb. 2, 2022

Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores files racial discrimination lawsuit against NFL, New York Giants

