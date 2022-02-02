IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Eli Manning on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Finally!' 06:20 Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney 04:19 Commanders team members embrace new name change 05:58 Meet the women behind NASA’s return to the moon 04:46 Washington football team embarks on fresh chapter with a new name 02:13 Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land 00:33 Washington football team's new name is... 05:38 Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime 00:55 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominees are... 00:42 Texas bans record number of books that diversify content in public schools 02:30
Now Playing
Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices 02:49
UP NEXT
Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed 05:01 ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments 01:43 Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction 00:46 Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions 03:04 Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested 02:01 What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 02:28 Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5 02:28 Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect 01:38 Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country 01:35 Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices 02:49
Brian Flores, who was one of two Black coaches in the NFL, was recently fired after winning two seasons in a row in Miami. He is suing the NFL and three teams: the Dolphins, the Broncos, and the Giants, and is alleging that he and other Black coaches are being discriminated against when it comes to the league’s hiring practices. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.
Feb. 2, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Eli Manning on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Finally!' 06:20 Olympic athlete to watch: Meet short track speed skater Maame Biney 04:19 Commanders team members embrace new name change 05:58 Meet the women behind NASA’s return to the moon 04:46 Washington football team embarks on fresh chapter with a new name 02:13 Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land 00:33