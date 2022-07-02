IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in stroller

Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in stroller

New York City police have arrested the ex-boyfriend of a woman, 20-year-old Azsia Johnson, who was shot in the head while pushing her baby in a stroller. 22-year-old Isaac Argo, the father of the baby, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.July 2, 2022

Ex-boyfriend arrested in killing of mother pushing baby in stroller in NYC

