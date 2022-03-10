Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series
01:17
Share this -
copied
Actor Ewan McGregor is reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new "Star Wars" series headed to Disney+. The show will pick up 10 years after he lost Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side in "Revenge of the Sith."March 10, 2022
Benjamin Bratt talks 'fun' of playing the bad guy in 'DMZ' series
05:44
Samuel L. Jackson reflects on personal connection to ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’
06:29
Colin Farrell to star in 'The Penguin' seires in HBO Max
00:39
Now Playing
Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi in new 'Star Wars' series
01:17
UP NEXT
'Bridgerton' season 2 trailer points quill at Anthony's love triangle
01:36
Chris Redd and Sam Jay on friendship, 'SNL,' new comedy series