Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world
Actor Ewan McGregor joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his latest Super Bowl ad with Expedia. As a world traveler himself, McGregor says the partnership felt like a good fit. “It feeds your soul, it gives you a very nice feeling about the world,” he says on the kindness of others around the world.Feb. 9, 2022
