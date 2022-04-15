IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

33 fun finds perfect for spring — starting at $6

  • ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

    04:41

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    02:14

  • Inside Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter ownership

    02:04

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

    02:31
  • Now Playing

    Future of aviation: Battery-powered planes produce zero emissions

    02:56
  • UP NEXT

    WWII-era ship USS The Sullivans in danger of sinking

    00:22

  • Member of ISIS ‘Beatles’ convicted for deaths of 4 Americans

    00:39

  • Israeli police clash with Palestinians at major holy site in Jerusalem

    00:29

  • Easter weekend forecast: Spring storms sweep across Midwest

    01:11

  • Chaos in Shanghai: Videos show police clashing with residents

    02:01

  • Patrick Lyoya’s family demand justice, call his death an ‘execution’

    02:20

  • Teen who spotted alleged Brooklyn subway shooter speaks out

    02:28

  • Ukraine claims responsibility after Russian warship sinks in Black Sea

    01:48

  • Easter weekend travel: Airlines struggle with staffing, demand

    02:16

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb inducted into Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame

    08:57

  • Rapping bishop makes history with his modern methods

    04:15

  • Filing your taxes last minute? Follow these tips to avoid mistakes

    03:50

  • Jackie Robinson’s game-changing legacy 75 years later

    05:21

TODAY

Future of aviation: Battery-powered planes produce zero emissions

02:56

A battery-powered plane nicknamed Alice made by Israeli company Eviation may be the future of air travel. First test flights are expected this summer, with planes in service possibly within two years – and some companies have already put in large orders. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.April 15, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘You are worth it and so am I’: See Hoda Kotb's Hall of Fame speech

    04:21

  • Bishop T.D. Jakes talks faith during challenging times

    04:41

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law

    02:14

  • Inside Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter ownership

    02:04

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly visit Queen Elizabeth

    02:31

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All