Dr. Natalie Azar, NBC News medical contributor, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY for Consumer Confidential to break down the different types of COVID-19 tests and how each one works. She talks about how to properly test yourself and what to do if you can’t find a test.Jan. 7, 2022
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests
