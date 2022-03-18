How to prepare for a colonoscopy: Doctor shares tips and advice

March marks colorectal cancer awareness month, and according to the CDC, colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer related deaths in the U.S. Dr. Cedrick McFadden joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with advice on how to make the potentially life saving colonoscopy procedure less daunting. Dr. McFadden says to mix the prep drink with clear liquids the night before and to have a low residue diet filled with low volume goods like white rice and pasta the day before.March 18, 2022