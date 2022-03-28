Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire
Residents were allowed to return to their homes after crews were able to make good progress to control the flames in Boulder, Colorado. The fire is now 35% contained. Nearly 20,000 people had to evacuate over the weekend due to the blaze.March 28, 2022
