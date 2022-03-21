Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more
Actor Eva Longoria sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new podcast where she speaks with experts about spirituality, money, romance and parenting. She explains that during the pandemic she realized she wanted to reconnect with the things that were important to her, hence the podcast’s name, “Connections with Eva Longoria.” She also sticks around to play a game of Charading Places.March 21, 2022
