IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Dreading spring cleaning? Here are 12 hacks to make it easier

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?'

    01:57

  • Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood

    04:57

  • Designer Paul Tazewell opens up about historic Oscar nomination

    04:40

  • Inspiring nonprofit gets an upgrade with help from George Oliphant

    05:37

  • Jill Martin’s father gets ordained so he can officiate her wedding

    00:46

  • Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb grace cover of Good Housekeeping

    00:59

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg premiere ‘American Song Contest’ Monday Night

    01:18

  • End of an era: Maury Povich to end show after more than 30 years

    00:49

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Seth Meyers flips through his favorite children’s books at the library

    04:03

  • The Rolling Stones set to record music with new drummer

    01:00

  • Steven Spielberg, Roger Federer donate to Ukraine relief

    00:53

  • ‘Dune’ cinematographer explains the use of light in the sci-fi fan favorite

    04:25

  • Nominees who could make history at the 2022 Oscars

    05:29

  • ‘The Power of the Dog’ production designer takes us through crafting the set

    03:51

  • ‘West Side Story’ costume designer reveals deeper meaning behind the wardrobe

    05:03

TODAY

Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

08:47

Actor Eva Longoria sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about her new podcast where she speaks with experts about spirituality, money, romance and parenting. She explains that during the pandemic she realized she wanted to reconnect with the things that were important to her, hence the podcast’s name, “Connections with Eva Longoria.” She also sticks around to play a game of Charading Places.March 21, 2022

  • Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different

    03:54

  • Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges

    08:32
  • Now Playing

    Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more

    08:47
  • UP NEXT

    Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars

    04:57

  • Leah Remini calls out J. Lo’s pool fashion: ‘Can you be ugly once?'

    01:57

  • Nyle DiMarco on Oscar nomination, deaf representation in Hollywood

    04:57

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All