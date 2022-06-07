IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From BBQ forks to serving trays, 16 summer celebration must-haves

  5 members of Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy

  10 million at risk for severe weather on Tuesday

    EU: Russia blocking food exports; using supplies as 'stealth missile'

    4-year-old Montana boy rescued after 2 days in the wilderness

  Confusion over monkeypox mask guidance as cases spread in US

  2nd suspect arrested in Philly shooting amid gun control talks

  13 states surpass $5 per gallon ahead of busy summer travel

  See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

  Virginia pet adoption center surprised with donations

  Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

  Dating expert offers advice for those looking for love this summer

  'Scrubs' cast reunites 10 years after show's finale

  TODAY Senior Vice President Libby Leist is married!

  'Dopesick' honored with first 2022 Peabody Award

  Jennifer Lopez thanks her haters in MTV award acceptance speech

  Want to lose weight? Doctors say it's time to stop counting calories

  Teacher reunites with soldier son during Lost and Found Day

  Pope Francis' upcoming trip sparks speculation about his future

  Abbott restarts baby formula production at Michigan plant

  'Top Gun: Maverick' soars at the box office for second weekend

EU: Russia blocking food exports; using supplies as 'stealth missile'

"The Kremlin is using food supplies as a stealth missile against developing countries," said a top EU official at a UN Security Council meeting after Russia blocked Ukraine from exporting 20 million tons of grain to poor countries in Africa and the Middle East. NBC News' Richard Engel reports for TODAY. June 7, 2022

    EU: Russia blocking food exports; using supplies as 'stealth missile'

