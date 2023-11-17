George Santos will not seek reelection after scathing ethics report

UAW ratifies contract with Detroit’s Big Three for next 4.5 years
Embattled Rep. George Santos announced Thursday he will not seek reelection after the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report that found evidence he likely violated federal laws, including using campaign funds for personal expenses and luxury goods. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 17, 2023
