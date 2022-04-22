IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: See how innovators are tackling climate change with creative solutions on TODAY All Day

TODAY

Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'

07:16

Actor Ethan Hawke sits down with Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester to talk about his role in the upcoming movie “The Northman.” He talks about the star-studded cast, including Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, as well as other memorable moments on set. “I’ve done a lot of talk shows in my life, and there’s not an easier film to talk about,” he says.April 22, 2022

Ethan Hawke and Daveed Diggs discuss ‘The Good Lord Bird’

