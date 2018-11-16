Ethan Hawke: Robin Williams gave me my ‘first taste of what acting could be’
In an interview airing this weekend on Sunday TODAY, actor Ethan Hawke tells Willie Geist that the late Robin Williams gave him his “first taste of what acting could be” on set of “Dead Poets Society.”
Ethan Hawke: Robin Williams gave me my ‘first taste of what acting could be’00:52
Willie Geist admits he’d love to be on ‘Fixer Upper’01:39
‘Wonder Woman’ stunt double Kitty O’Neil dies at 7201:48
Meet the inspiring coach using basketball to guide Chicago youth03:40
Inside the monumental program helping veterans readjust to civilian life04:33
Women win big in 2018 midterm elections, and more Highs and Lows04:09