    Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police

    Biden on guns: 'How much more carnage are we willing to accept?'

Escaped inmate allegedly murdered 5 before being killed by police

02:03

A three-week, statewide manhunt in Texas came to an end after escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed by police near San Antonio. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of a family of five that took place hours before his death. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.June 3, 2022

