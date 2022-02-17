Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics
02:41
Share this -
copied
Team USA star speedskater Erin Jackson joins TODAY live on the plaza to talk about her gold medal win in the 500-meter race in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which led her to become the first Black woman to ever medal in the sport. Jackson, who took her first steps on the ice five years ago, says, “I’m glad I took that step to start speedskating.”Feb. 17, 2022
Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY
04:29
Team USA women's hockey players on their Olympic journey, diversity in the sport
03:49
Watch Craig Melvin learn to skate from Team USA’s Jason Brown
03:59
Now Playing
Erin Jackson on winning gold in speedskating in the 2022 Winter Olympics
02:41
UP NEXT
US women’s hockey team on loss against Canada at Olympics, hopes for 2026 Games
04:02
Make Kung Pao chicken at home with this delicious recipe