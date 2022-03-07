Eric Stonestreet on how fiancée’s sons encouraged him to join ‘Domino Masters’
05:13
On the 3rd Hour of TODAY, actor Eric Stonestreet says he was hesitant to join the new show “Domino Masters” until he saw the reaction from his fiancée’s sons, Reed and Everett. He also shares how he tricked his fiancée, Lindsay, to get camera-ready for his proposal.March 7, 2022
