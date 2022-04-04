Eric Church offers free show after canceling gig to watch NCAA game
00:58
Eric Church is planning to make it up to fans after canceling a Texas concert so he could watch the NCAA Final Four game with his family. After receiving waves of criticism from fans online, Church announced on Friday that he will be offering a free show to anyone who purchased a ticket to the canceled concert.April 4, 2022
