IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank

    01:02

  • The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34

  • What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars

    01:58

  • Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

    02:28

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

  • Michelle Buteau talks new movie ‘Moonshot,’ motherhood

    06:12

  • Courtney B. Vance on filming ‘61st Street,’ 25th anniversary with Angela Bassett

    04:57

  • Neurodiverse cast of Prime’s ‘As We See It’ talks representation

    04:53

  • To binge or not to binge? TODAY poll results reveal viewing habits

    01:10

  • 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin returns to ring in WWE's Wrestlemania

    00:30

  • Eddie Murphy in talks to play 'godfather of funk' George Clinton

    00:35

  • Bruce Willis showed signs of cognitive decline on set, crew members say

    02:22

  • New video depicts Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction to Will Smith Oscars slap

    02:59

  • Adrian Grenier talks new role as Chief Earth Advocate for World View

    04:06

  • Jane Seymour talks ‘Harry Wild’ series, acting career and nighttime routine

    05:40

  • Looking for your next book? Try these new 2022 releases

    05:22

  • PopStart Poll: Do you binge shows or take your time?

    01:17
  • Now Playing

    Eric Church cancels concert to watch Final Four basketball game

    01:00
  • UP NEXT

    Katy Perry to host Elizabeth Taylor podcast series

    00:32

TODAY

Eric Church cancels concert to watch Final Four basketball game

01:00

Country superstar Eric Church is under fire after canceling an upcoming concert in San Antonio, telling fans via email that he’s calling off the show so he can watch the UNC-Duke Final Four basketball game.March 31, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel switch places in late-night April Fools Day prank

    01:02

  • The Judds set to reunite at the 2022 CMT Awards

    00:34

  • What to expect at the 2022 Grammy Awards after an ‘eventful’ Oscars

    01:58

  • Will Smith resigns from Academy after ‘shocking’ Oscars slap

    02:28

  • Podcaster Dylan Marron talks unlikely friendship with online critic

    07:19

  • Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...

    03:45

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All