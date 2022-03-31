Eric Church cancels concert to watch Final Four basketball game
Country superstar Eric Church is under fire after canceling an upcoming concert in San Antonio, telling fans via email that he’s calling off the show so he can watch the UNC-Duke Final Four basketball game.March 31, 2022
