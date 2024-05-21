EPA warns of increasing cyberattack risk of US water systems

Good Samaritans jump into ocean to save boy caught in rip current
The Environmental Protection Agency has issued an urgent alert over heightened cybersecurity threats to water utilities and drinking water in the U.S., especially in smaller communities. The EPA has identified China, Russia and Iran as the main culprits trying to disable critical infrastructure. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.May 21, 2024
