Enjoy classic pasta alla Norma with tender eggplant, tomatoes and fresh ricotta | Saucy
09:26
Share this -
copied
Pasta alla Norma is one of Sicily's most beloved pasta dishes. Rigatoni is served in a mouthwatering sauce studded with sauteed eggplant and just the right amount of garlic. This recipe gets an Italian-American spin with a topping of fresh ricotta cheese.Dec. 7, 2021
Eggplant ‘meatballs’ are the perfect party staple
12:17
Make the creamiest, dreamiest fettuccine Alfredo in 5 minutes with this simple trick
06:50
How to make the best meatballs ever with 1 simple trick
09:15
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 1: Anthony makes the best stuffed clams ever
09:04
A Very Saucy Christmas, Part 2: Anthony makes struffoli, deep-fried balls of sweet dough
11:08
Enjoy classic pasta alla Norma with tender eggplant, tomatoes and fresh ricotta | Saucy