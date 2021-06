Tired of traditional cookout cuisine? Take Fourth of July dishes to the next level this summer. On a very patriotic “Saucy,” chef Anthony Contrino creates cheesy provolone-wrapped hot dogs with a spicy overnight giardiniera, then grills up juicy caprese burgers topped with burrata and a balsamic glaze. For dessert, he makes a decadent red, white and blueberry cannoli trifle with fresh berries.