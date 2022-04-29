These 3 hearty recipes all come together in one pot | TODAY Table

Everyone loves a hearty meal, but no one loves piles of dirty dishes after meal prep. The TODAY Table chefs are whipping up their favorite one-pot meals for less stress in the kitchen. First up, Elena Besser makes a chicken pot pie loaded with spring veggies. Then Kevin Curry makes a Tuscan-inspired tortellini soup loaded with sausage and kale. And Priyanka Naik makes homemade curry paste for her vegan noodles.April 29, 2022