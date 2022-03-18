IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

01:19

Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be effected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022

