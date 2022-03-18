South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes
01:19
Share this -
copied
Heading into the weekend arrival of spring, over 21 million people will be effected by severe weather. Tornado watches take over a good portion of the Gulf Coast as well as severe thunderstorm watches into next week. TODAY’s Al Roker has your forecast.March 18, 2022
UP NEXT
13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9: NTSB
01:58
Biden calls Putin ‘a murderous dictator;’ set to speak with China's Xi Jinping
02:09
UN says Ukrainian refugee crisis growing 'exponentially' by the day
02:27
American killed in Ukraine while waiting in line for bread
02:39
‘Oystering’ is the latest dating trend: Here’s what it means
02:37
Learn how to perfect the art of deliberate listening