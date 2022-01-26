EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals
Health care workers are struggling to keep up with the omicron surge, especially in West Coast states where the spike continued to rise. Sacramento hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients than ever forcing EMS crews to wait hours just to drop off patients in need of emergency. NBC’s Jacob Soboroff reports for TODAY riding along with one team for first-hand look at the pressures they are under.Jan. 26, 2022
EMS crews forced to wait hours to drop patients at overwhelmed hospitals
