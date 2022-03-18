What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with a look at what some companies are doing to prevent employees from leaving their jobs. Employers like Ford Motor Company have begun offering job sharing, where two employees go part-time and split one full-time job. Other companies are offering stay interviews, more flexibility as well as provide money for wellness to employees.March 18, 2022
