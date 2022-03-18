IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion

    05:17

  • Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights

    04:10

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

    06:24

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be

    02:30

  • Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and community

    04:06

  • These are LinkedIn's most sought-after jobs

    04:06

  • A record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, data shows

    02:15

  • LinkedIn editor-in-chief reveals their predictions for 2022

    05:06

  • José Díaz-Balart on conquering the anchor desk in 2 languages on 2 networks simultaneously

    15:07

  • Karla Gallardo on how she found success in the fashion world with 'fewer, better things'

    16:58

  • Ozzie Areu on how working for Tyler Perry inspired him to ‘push the envelope’ in Hollywood

    06:49

  • These Latino trailblazers are forging a path in news, film, fashion and sports

    08:17

  • Trailblazing former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on success, family and the future of work

    24:27

  • Job market favors applicants as Americans get back to work

    04:19

  • LinkedIn reveals 2021 list of top companies

    04:22

  • Black Girls Wine Society founder soaks in success through virtual events

    01:52

  • Branch co-founder talks how office furniture business thrived during pandemic

    01:32

  • Female founders of Made for Mama Shop and Mason Dixie turn passion into profit

    04:49

  • Me & the Bees Lemonade: Teen entrepreneur shares inspiring story

    04:21

TODAY

What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

04:09

NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with a look at what some companies are doing to prevent employees from leaving their jobs. Employers like Ford Motor Company have begun offering job sharing, where two employees go part-time and split one full-time job. Other companies are offering stay interviews, more flexibility as well as provide money for wellness to employees.March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    What companies are doing to avoid 'Great Resignation'

    04:09
  • UP NEXT

    CEO shares journey of ditching corporate job to follow her passion for fashion

    05:17

  • Aviation program helps students in Compton reach new heights

    04:10

  • EatOkra founders share inspiration behind their app highlighting Black-owned restaurants

    06:24

  • Hoda and Jenna reveal what their dream jobs would be

    02:30

  • Beauty brand founder focuses on representation and community

    04:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All