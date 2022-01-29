Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
02:19
Share this -
copied
22-year-old New York City Police Detective Jason Rivera was laid to rest on Friday, one week after he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Harlem. His wife demanded change at his funeral while the U.S. sees an alarming rise in gun violence against police officers. NBC’s Rehema Ellis reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022
Now Playing
Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
02:19
UP NEXT
New clues around who Biden will choose for his Supreme Court Justice nominee
01:05
Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania
02:48
Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm
01:42
Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow