Emma Thompson encourages body positivity in Hollywood

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Emma Thompson joins Willie Geist to discuss her new film “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” where she plays a widowed, retired religion teacher who hires an escort looking for adventure. Thompson said, “You don’t need to say what a wonderful body. What you really need not to do is waste your time, your energy, your passion, your purpose in life thinking you’ve got to make it different.”June 19, 2022