IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

  • TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

    00:49

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24

  • Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

    02:29

  • Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea latests tests were intercontinental ballistic missile system: US officials

    00:31

  • TSA extends mask mandate on public transportation until April 18th

    00:22

  • MLB owners and players reach labor agreement

    02:44

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Record inflation, rising gas prices put growing strain on Americans

    02:26

  • US, allies reportedly set to revoke Russia’s favored trade status

    01:59

  • Ukrainian forces continue to fight back as Russia encircles Kyiv

    02:31

  • Kristin Crowley becomes Los Angeles' first female fire chief: 'It feels amazing'

    04:21

  • Kelly Rizzo shares new tribute to Bob Saget 2 months after death

    02:23

  • Hoda and Jenna welcomed by big crowd in New Orleans!

    02:07

  • Tattoo artist shares 'beautiful' pencil sketches of TODAY hosts

    01:21

  • Ukrainian mothers share reality of war using their cell phones

    02:42

  • Giant Joro spiders expected to invade the East Coast this spring

    02:58

  • Escaped cow runs down California freeway, enters strip mall

    00:32

TODAY

Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

00:36

Actor Emilio Delgado, who was known for playing “Sesame Street’s” Luis for more than 45 years, has died at 81. Delgado joined the cast in 1971 and also graced the screen in “House of Cards” and “Law & Order.” “Sesame Street” said in a statement that “his warmth and humor invited to children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.”March 11, 2022

Legendary ‘Sesame Street’ actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81

  • Plan your spring break getaway with these important travel tips

    02:52

  • TODAY remembers NBC News director Matt Schindler who has died at 91

    00:49

  • Ukrainian refugees find safety and compassion in Poland

    02:24

  • Trooper who saved runners from drunk driver speaks out: It was instinct

    02:29

  • Jussie Smollett has emotional outburst after hate crime hoax sentencing

    02:10
  • Now Playing

    Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

    00:36

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All