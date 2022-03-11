Beloved 'Sesame Street' actor who played Luis for 45 years dies at 81

Actor Emilio Delgado, who was known for playing “Sesame Street’s” Luis for more than 45 years, has died at 81. Delgado joined the cast in 1971 and also graced the screen in “House of Cards” and “Law & Order.” “Sesame Street” said in a statement that “his warmth and humor invited to children to share a friendship that has echoed through generations.”March 11, 2022