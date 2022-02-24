IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet Broadway's first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera'
Emilie Kouatchou made history when she became the first Black Christine Daae on Broadway’s, “The Phantom of the Opera.” Now she is highlighting the casting process and her good friend Joseph Hayes, a casting associate pushing for more diversity and actors on stage and screen that better reflect the audience. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones reports the latest special in our series, Together We Rise.
Meet Broadway's first Black Christine in 'Phantom of the Opera'
