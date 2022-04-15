IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Inside Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid for Twitter ownership

02:04

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world worth an estimated $219 billion, has offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion to take over the company. During an interview at a TED conference, Musk opened up about living with Asperger’s syndrome as a child. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.April 15, 2022

