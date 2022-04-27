IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

    Wall Street in turmoil amid rising inflation, recession fears

TODAY

Wall Street in turmoil amid rising inflation, recession fears

01:46

Nervous investors are keeping a close eye on Wall Street following the major U.S. stock market tumble this week where the Dow dropped 800 points. The dive is driven in part by a Tesla stock slump that occurred this week after its CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion as well as rising inflation. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.April 27, 2022

