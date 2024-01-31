IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car
02:19
Now Playing
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
UP NEXT
Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91
02:43
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety
03:46
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank
01:40
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
02:29
Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station
02:07
These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic
00:41
Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference
00:56
Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting
02:22
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas
01:57
King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital
02:00
Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect
03:13
Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant
02:54
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial
03:01
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
03:16
US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response
03:02
USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18
00:25
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package that was awarded by Tesla’s board in 2018 has been voided by a Delaware judge after a group of shareholders sued arguing the amount was excessive. The ruling can be appealed.Jan. 31, 2024
New video shows Oxford shooter’s mom emotional in police car
02:19
Now Playing
Judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package
00:32
UP NEXT
Chita Rivera, barrier-breaking Broadway star, dies at 91
02:43
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
02:50
Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety
03:46
Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank
01:40
House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment
02:08
Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack
02:29
Kentucky couple adopts baby surrendered at fire station
02:07
These are the 5 US cities with the worst traffic
00:41
Microsoft's Satya Nadella on AI and potential election interference
00:56
Video shows mom confronting son after Oxford school shooting
02:22
New push to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas
01:57
King Charles, Kate Middleton released from hospital
02:00
Super Bowl LVIII tickets spike as Taylor Swift fandom takes effect
03:13
Elon Musk says first human has received Neuralink brain implant
02:54
Judge denies Alex Murdaugh’s request for new murder trial
03:01
House Republicans move ahead with effort to impeach Mayorkas
03:16
US identifies 3 troops killed in drone attack, Biden weighs response
03:02
USA Hockey mandates neck protection for all players under 18