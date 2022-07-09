IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

  • Meet the Tiktok dad with over 3 million kids

    04:20

  • TikTok of California woman receiving bar exam results goes viral  

    02:40

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

  • Highland Park shooting suspect left online trail of violent imagery

    04:13

  • TikTok users are 'doxxing' Supreme Court Justices after overturning Roe v. Wade

    04:07

  • FCC calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

    02:18

  • Young adults react to Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade on social media

    03:25

  • TikTok finance influencer shares her best money-saving tips

    05:08

  • Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products 

    04:20

  • Gullah Geechee community using TikTok to pass on culture to next generation

    04:57

  • FBI says fraud on LinkedIn a ‘significant threat’

    05:08

  • TikTok star says she was turned away from horse ranch and mocked because of her weight

    02:40

  • Family sues Meta over preteen girl’s 'addictive' use of Instagram

    11:17

  • New Orleans police see rise in 'stunt driving' incidents

    02:00

  • Elon Musk threatens to withdraw from Twitter deal over bot data

    04:12

  • Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal, says company violated acquisition agreement

    01:26

  • Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

    01:38

TODAY

Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

02:09

Elon Musk is abandoning his deal to buy Twitter, claiming the social media giant isn’t being honest about how many people use their service. The tech company said they plan to sue Musk. NBC’s Cal Perry reports for Saturday TODAY.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    Elon Musk's lawyer sends letter to Twitter calling off $44 billion deal

    03:14

  • Meet the Tiktok dad with over 3 million kids

    04:20

  • TikTok of California woman receiving bar exam results goes viral  

    02:40

  • FBI and MI5 raise alarm over Chinese spying

    03:42

  • Former 'Cheer' star sentenced to 12 years in prison for child sex crimes

    00:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All