IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • 21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendant

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

    01:31

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

  • Harry Styles: ‘Harry’s House’ is my most personal album yet

    08:20

  • Grad gets surprise reunion with military brother during ceremony

    00:54

  • Amber Heard’s sister testifies Johnny Depp hit both of them

    00:42

  • Buffalo mass shooting suspect set to make first court appearance

    00:28

  • First all-Black team to summit Mount Everest shares their journey

    04:52

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Taylor Swift delivers NYU commencement, gets honorary degree

    00:51

  • Notorious 'Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    00:25

  • American who traveled to Canada diagnosed with monkeypox

    00:19

  • 29 million at risk for severe weather, with chance of tornadoes

    01:05

TODAY

Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendant

00:30

Billionaire Elon Musk is denying allegations that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016. Business Insider reports that his company SpaceX paid a $250,000 in 2018 to settle the complaint.May 20, 2022

  • 21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend

    01:26
  • Now Playing

    Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendant

    00:30
  • UP NEXT

    Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

    01:31

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All