Elmo responds to viral video following feud with Zoe on Sesame Street
01:18
Share this -
copied
A clip from a 2004 episode of “Sesame Street” is going viral over Elmo’s reaction to Zoe’s pet rock wanting the same cookie that he wanted. The little red monster took to Twitter to settle the beef, saying he and Zoe have practiced sharing and are still best buds, but says he doesn’t want to talk about Rocco the rock.Jan. 6, 2022
UP NEXT
Upcoming movies and shows to watch in 2022, from the Olympics to 'Avatar 2'
04:37
Fran Drescher talks new ‘Hotel Transylvania’ movie, binging ‘The Nanny’
11:50
Method Man talks 2nd season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
03:49
Greg Kinnear talks playing Atticus Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway
06:08
Hoda Kotb feeling ‘totally fine’ after testing positive for COVID-19, Jenna Bush Hager says
00:27
‘Fraggle Rock’ trailer: See preview of reboot series headed to Apple TV+