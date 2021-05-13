Ellen DeGeneres discusses her decision to end her talk show next season

Ellen DeGeneres announced Wednesday that after 18 years, the next season of her talks show will be the last. In a TODAY exclusive, Savannah Guthrie sat down with her in Los Angeles afterward for a candid discussion about her decision. “I think I got choked up on saying this has been the best experience of my life, because it has been,” DeGeneres says. She says allegations of a toxic work environment on the show are not the reason for her decision: “If it was why I was quitting, I would not have come back this year.” She adds: “I’m proud of the kind of show we do.”